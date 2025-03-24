Festival attendees enter the gate during America Fest 2025 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2025. America Fest is Kadena Air Base’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force BROLL by Senior Airmen Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 01:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956372
|VIRIN:
|250322-F-IV293-1002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_110882592
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America Fest 25, by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.