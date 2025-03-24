Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America Fest 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    Festival attendees play in the Sports Zone during America Fest 2025 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2025. The 18th Force Support Squadron supports the 18th Wing’s mission by providing community wellness activities, resiliency activities and family and readiness support, ensuring that KAB is ready to provide support to Allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force BROLL by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 01:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956371
    VIRIN: 250322-F-IV293-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110882519
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America Fest 2025, by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th Wing
    18th FSS
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    AMFEST 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download