Festival attendees play in the Sports Zone during America Fest 2025 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2025. The 18th Force Support Squadron supports the 18th Wing’s mission by providing community wellness activities, resiliency activities and family and readiness support, ensuring that KAB is ready to provide support to Allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force BROLL by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel)