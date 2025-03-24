Wildfire Debris Removal in Malibu

U.S. Army Corps of engineers contractors begin debris removal at a parcel along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, March 24, 2025.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in collaboration with federal, state, and local partners, is working safely and quickly to remove wildfire ash and debris from nearly 13,600 homes, paving the way for community rebuilding efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Christopher Rosario)
