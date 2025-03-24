Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildfire Debris Removal in Malibu

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of engineers contractors begin debris removal at a parcel along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, March 24, 2025.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in collaboration with federal, state, and local partners, is working safely and quickly to remove wildfire ash and debris from nearly 13,600 homes, paving the way for community rebuilding efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Christopher Rosario)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 21:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956367
    VIRIN: 250324-A-ZT698-6542
    Filename: DOD_110882457
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Wildfire Debris Removal in Malibu, by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Palisades
    debrisremoval
    WildfireRecovery
    LAWildfires25

