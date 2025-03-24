Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defenders of Liberty Promo Reel - Tri-Bomber

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    The Defenders of Liberty Air Show will return to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., and will showcase the B-1B Lancer, the B-2 Spirit, the B-52H Stratofortress, on March 29-30, 2025. The air show will feature displays of the latest, as well as historic, military and civilian aircraft and other related performers, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956332
    VIRIN: 250221-F-JL714-1001
    Filename: DOD_110881706
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders of Liberty Promo Reel - Tri-Bomber, by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    b-2
    b-52
    air show
    b-1
    reel
    tribomber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download