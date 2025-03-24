Defenders of Liberty Promo Reel - Tri-Bomber

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defenders of Liberty Air Show will return to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., and will showcase the B-1B Lancer, the B-2 Spirit, the B-52H Stratofortress, on March 29-30, 2025. The air show will feature displays of the latest, as well as historic, military and civilian aircraft and other related performers, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)