Defenders of Liberty Promo Reel - Tri-Bomber

The Defenders of Liberty Air Show will return to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., and will showcase the B-1B Lancer, the B-2 Spirit, the B-52H Stratofortress, on March 29-30, 2025. The air show will feature displays of the latest, as well as historic, military and civilian aircraft and other related performers, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956332
|VIRIN:
|250221-F-JL714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110881706
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
