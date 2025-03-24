Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Data in the wind: Tulsa area wind causes incorrect data, damage at Skiatook Lake

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Recent, heavy winds in Eastern Oklahoma caused some strange inflow data to appear on the Skiatook Lake level page, March19.
    Despite no rainfall in Skiatook Lake’s watershed, the hourly inflow appeared to fluctuate between about 200 cubic feet per second and over 1,000 cfs, from midnight to 11 a.m.
    According to Joseph Large, chief of water management, Tulsa District, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, high winds in the area caused the gage at the dam to produce incorrect information.
    “Over the last few days, we had wind which started coming in from the south and then intensified and started coming in from the west,” said Large. “The wind picks up the water and pushes it towards the opposite side of the lake. And in this case, at Skiatook, that's where our gage reads the lake level.”

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 956321
    VIRIN: 250320-A-PO406-6032
    Filename: DOD_110881488
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

    This work, Data in the wind: Tulsa area wind causes incorrect data, damage at Skiatook Lake, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Works, Recreation, Water Management, USACE, Tulsa District

