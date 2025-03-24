Data in the wind: Tulsa area wind causes incorrect data, damage at Skiatook Lake

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recent, heavy winds in Eastern Oklahoma caused some strange inflow data to appear on the Skiatook Lake level page, March19.

Despite no rainfall in Skiatook Lake’s watershed, the hourly inflow appeared to fluctuate between about 200 cubic feet per second and over 1,000 cfs, from midnight to 11 a.m.

According to Joseph Large, chief of water management, Tulsa District, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, high winds in the area caused the gage at the dam to produce incorrect information.

“Over the last few days, we had wind which started coming in from the south and then intensified and started coming in from the west,” said Large. “The wind picks up the water and pushes it towards the opposite side of the lake. And in this case, at Skiatook, that's where our gage reads the lake level.”