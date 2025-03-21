Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EPFT During Eagle Best OC/T Competition 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, conduct an Expert Physical Fitness Test during the second day of the Eagle Best Observer, Coach, and Trainer Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, March 13, 2025. The competition promotes esprit-de-corps and morale while allowing the brigade to recognize Soldiers who excel in their OC/T roles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956291
    VIRIN: 250313-A-QI027-1224
    Filename: DOD_110881002
    Length: 00:08:32
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EPFT During Eagle Best OC/T Competition 2025, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    Best OC/T

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download