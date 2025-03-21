U.S. Soldiers assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, conduct a weapons assembly lane during the second day of the Eagle Best Observer, Coach, and Trainer Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, March 13, 2025. The competition promotes esprit-de-corps and morale while allowing the brigade to recognize Soldiers who excel in their OC/T roles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|03.13.2025
|03.24.2025 12:08
|B-Roll
|956288
|250313-A-QI027-1230
|DOD_110880981
|00:06:56
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|1
|1
This work, Weapons Assembly during Eagle Best OC/T Competition 2025, by SSG Avery Cunningham
