Soldiers and civilians from the U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command trained for nuclear forensics missions at Exercise Prominent Hunt in Schenectady, New York, Jan. 27 - 30.
Maj. James C. Sealock, a Nuclear Operations Officer and exercise planner for the 20th CBRNE Command, explains how Soldiers from a Nuclear Disablement Team and a CBRNE Response Team validated their readiness to serve on the National Technical Nuclear Forensics Ground Collection Task Force.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 11:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956284
|VIRIN:
|250130-A-FJ565-2582
|Filename:
|DOD_110880972
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Prominent Hunt: Units certify readiness during nuclear forensics mission in upstate New York, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS
