Exercise Prominent Hunt: Units certify readiness during nuclear forensics mission in upstate New York

Soldiers and civilians from the U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command trained for nuclear forensics missions at Exercise Prominent Hunt in Schenectady, New York, Jan. 27 - 30.



Maj. James C. Sealock, a Nuclear Operations Officer and exercise planner for the 20th CBRNE Command, explains how Soldiers from a Nuclear Disablement Team and a CBRNE Response Team validated their readiness to serve on the National Technical Nuclear Forensics Ground Collection Task Force.