Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Prominent Hunt: Units certify readiness during nuclear forensics mission in upstate New York

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Soldiers and civilians from the U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command trained for nuclear forensics missions at Exercise Prominent Hunt in Schenectady, New York, Jan. 27 - 30.

    Maj. James C. Sealock, a Nuclear Operations Officer and exercise planner for the 20th CBRNE Command, explains how Soldiers from a Nuclear Disablement Team and a CBRNE Response Team validated their readiness to serve on the National Technical Nuclear Forensics Ground Collection Task Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 11:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956284
    VIRIN: 250130-A-FJ565-2582
    Filename: DOD_110880972
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Prominent Hunt: Units certify readiness during nuclear forensics mission in upstate New York, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Nuclear Security Administration

    TAGS

    nuclear
    CBRNE
    CBRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download