U.S. Soldiers assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, take a written test, qualify with M17 pistols, and then conduct an equipment layout during the first day of the Eagle Best Observer, Coach, and Trainer Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, March 12, 2025. The competition promotes esprit-de-corps and morale while allowing the brigade to recognize Soldiers who excel in their OC/T roles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956278
|VIRIN:
|250312-A-QI027-1080
|Filename:
|DOD_110880812
|Length:
|00:05:44
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Day 1 Eagle Best OC/T Competition, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.