U.S. Army CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the D.C. National Guard presents Motivational Monday Minute to encourage and inspire. Whether full or part-time, each Soldier & Airman has a role to play, in being a Capital Guardian. As Command Chaplain, he's a shepherd multiplier, who develops spiritual readiness. Each episode is a step in that journey…together…as Capital Guardians! This week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on defining success. We hope you find this week's message encouraging. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 10:58
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|956276
VIRIN:
|250324-F-PL327-1240
Filename:
|DOD_110880805
Length:
|00:01:28
Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 3, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.