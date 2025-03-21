Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Wrap Up Video

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.20.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing conduct mission-critical tasks during readiness exercise Beverly Sunrise 25-03 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 21, 2025. This video highlights Airmen executing operations in simulated contested environments including spoke setup and teardown, logistics, maintenance, Explosive Ordnance Disposal operations, and Personnel Accountability and Recovery efforts. Airmen conduct high-tempo, real-world scenarios, from emergency response to sustainment operations, ensuring uninterrupted support and mission readiness under pressure. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.23.2025 20:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 956223
    VIRIN: 250321-F-KM882-9003
    Filename: DOD_110879630
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Japan
    Misawa AB
    Spoke
    35FW
    MRA
    BS25-03

