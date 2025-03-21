U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing conduct mission-critical tasks during readiness exercise Beverly Sunrise 25-03 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 21, 2025. This video highlights Airmen executing operations in simulated contested environments including spoke setup and teardown, logistics, maintenance, Explosive Ordnance Disposal operations, and Personnel Accountability and Recovery efforts. Airmen conduct high-tempo, real-world scenarios, from emergency response to sustainment operations, ensuring uninterrupted support and mission readiness under pressure. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2025 20:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|956223
|VIRIN:
|250321-F-KM882-9003
|Filename:
|DOD_110879630
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Wrap Up Video, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
