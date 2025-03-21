Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Wrap Up Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing conduct mission-critical tasks during readiness exercise Beverly Sunrise 25-03 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 21, 2025. This video highlights Airmen executing operations in simulated contested environments including spoke setup and teardown, logistics, maintenance, Explosive Ordnance Disposal operations, and Personnel Accountability and Recovery efforts. Airmen conduct high-tempo, real-world scenarios, from emergency response to sustainment operations, ensuring uninterrupted support and mission readiness under pressure. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)