Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Puget Sound, March 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations.
|03.21.2025
|03.23.2025 02:47
|B-Roll
|956203
|250321-N-FJ237-1004
|DOD_110878819
|00:00:32
|US
|1
|1
This work, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs Naval Base Kitsap, by LCDR Tim Pietrack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
