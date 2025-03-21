Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs Naval Base Kitsap

    UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. Tim Pietrack 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Puget Sound, March 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.23.2025 02:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956202
    VIRIN: 250321-N-FJ237-1004
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110878818
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

