    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs Naval Base Kitsap

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tomas Valdes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits the Puget Sound, March 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.23.2025 02:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956201
    VIRIN: 250321-N-EJ277-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110878817
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs Naval Base Kitsap, by PO2 Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

