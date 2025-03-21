USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs Naval Base Kitsap

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits the Puget Sound, March 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2025 02:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956201
|VIRIN:
|250321-N-EJ277-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110878817
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
