    U.S. and Republic of Korea Reconnaissance Marines Bilateral Small Arms Range KMEP 25.1

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division and Republic of Korea reconnaissance Marines conduct a bilateral small arms range during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.1 at Camp Casey, South Korea, March 6, 2025. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides iterative opportunities for Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.22.2025 01:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956182
    VIRIN: 250311-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110878263
    Length: 00:08:10
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Republic of Korea Reconnaissance Marines Bilateral Small Arms Range KMEP 25.1, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC, Marines, 3d Marine Division, KMEP 25.1, MARFORK, Recon

