2025 State of Vandenberg Highlight Video

A video highlighting Vandenberg's Guardians, Airmen, and overall mission, shown at the State of Vandenberg event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 14, 2025. The State of Vandenberg is an annual event that aims to inform community members about the base mission and important updates that may have a regional impact. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
