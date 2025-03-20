2025 State of Vandenberg Highlight Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956159" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video highlighting Vandenberg's Guardians, Airmen, and overall mission, shown at the State of Vandenberg event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 14, 2025. The State of Vandenberg is an annual event that aims to inform community members about the base mission and important updates that may have a regional impact. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)