Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 State of Vandenberg Highlight Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A video highlighting Vandenberg's Guardians, Airmen, and overall mission, shown at the State of Vandenberg event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 14, 2025. The State of Vandenberg is an annual event that aims to inform community members about the base mission and important updates that may have a regional impact. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 16:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 956159
    VIRIN: 250313-X-VJ291-1001
    Filename: DOD_110877653
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 State of Vandenberg Highlight Video, by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vandenberg
    space
    community
    mission
    sov

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download