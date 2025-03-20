Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Agile and Lethal: U.S. Army Demonstrates EDRE Capability

    ESTONIA

    03.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks with Alpha Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, flies to pick up troops assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, for an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) from Lithuania to Camp Reedo, Estonia, March 15, 2025. An EDRE is a no-notice, rapid-deployment exercise designed to test a unit's ability to rapidly deploy forces and equipment to an emergency or battlefield. Task Force Iron conducts multinational training and exercises across Europe to enhance lethality and readiness while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force delivers combat-credible forces to V Corps, the U.S. Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, ensuring rapid response and operational effectiveness in support of allied defense objectives (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall and Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956122
    VIRIN: 250314-Z-XR688-1001
    Filename: DOD_110877169
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: EE

