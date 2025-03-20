B-Roll: Agile and Lethal: U.S. Army Demonstrates EDRE Capability

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks with Alpha Company, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, flies to pick up troops assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, for an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) from Lithuania to Camp Reedo, Estonia, March 15, 2025. An EDRE is a no-notice, rapid-deployment exercise designed to test a unit's ability to rapidly deploy forces and equipment to an emergency or battlefield. Task Force Iron conducts multinational training and exercises across Europe to enhance lethality and readiness while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force delivers combat-credible forces to V Corps, the U.S. Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, ensuring rapid response and operational effectiveness in support of allied defense objectives (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall and Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)