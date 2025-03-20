Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Carolina Air National Guard Tropical Storm Helene Recovery 2024

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    The NCANG, alongside other agencies, have been hard at work aiding in the recovery efforts for Tropical Storm Helene. The dedication of our Airmen does not go unnoticed. As citizen Airmen, we take pride in serving the very communities we call home.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956101
    VIRIN: 241006-F-KG453-3544
    Filename: DOD_110876957
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

