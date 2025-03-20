North Carolina Air National Guard Tropical Storm Helene Recovery 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956101" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The NCANG, alongside other agencies, have been hard at work aiding in the recovery efforts for Tropical Storm Helene. The dedication of our Airmen does not go unnoticed. As citizen Airmen, we take pride in serving the very communities we call home.