Palisades Elementary Charter School Gets Cleared of Fire Ash and Debris

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors clear fire ash and debris from the wildfire-damaged Palisades Elementary Charter School in Pacific Palisades, California, on March 19, 2025.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is leading Phase 2 of wildfire debris removal, ensuring environmental stability and community safety in coordination with FEMA and local partners. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)