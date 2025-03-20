Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palisades Elementary Charter School Gets Cleared of Fire Ash and Debris

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors clear fire ash and debris from the wildfire-damaged Palisades Elementary Charter School in Pacific Palisades, California, on March 19, 2025.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is leading Phase 2 of wildfire debris removal, ensuring environmental stability and community safety in coordination with FEMA and local partners. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 21:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956037
    VIRIN: 250319-A-ZT698-1693
    Filename: DOD_110876082
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palisades Elementary Charter School Gets Cleared of Fire Ash and Debris, by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    LAWildfires25

