Palisades Elementary Charter School Gets Cleared of Fire Ash and Debris

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors clear fire ash and debris from the wildfire-damaged Palisades Elementary Charter School in Pacific Palisades, California, on March 19, 2025.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is leading Phase 2 of wildfire debris removal, ensuring environmental stability and community safety in coordination with FEMA and local partners. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 21:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956037
|VIRIN:
|250319-A-ZT698-1693
|Filename:
|DOD_110876082
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
