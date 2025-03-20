Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COL Swenson reminds the public of the March 31st deadline to opt in for debris removal

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by corey lanier 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    COL Swenson urges those effects by the Los Angeles Wildfires to opt in to Phase 2 of debris removal before the deadline of March 31st.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 20:19
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    USACE
    DEBRIS REMOVAL
    LAWildfires25

