    Optimizing Warfighter Water Resources

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Jeff Chao, Marisa Gaona, Desiree Kapler and Shelley Tingle

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Water is a critical resource for every military operation, from forward operating bases in arid deserts, to unexpected deployments in remote locations. Ensuring clean, safe water can spell the difference between mission success and failure and comes with its own set of challenges for the Warfighter.

    Researchers at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center are stepping up to meet this moment with a game-changing solution, graphene.

    Watch to see how they are harnessing the power of this advanced material.

