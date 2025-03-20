Valor Tour: Medal of Honor Recipients Visit Fort Cavazos

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On March 20th. 2025, the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos had the distinct honor of welcoming six Medal of Honor recipients. Through a partnership between American Airlines and the National Medal of Honor Museum, the "Valor Tour" serves as a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of U.S. Service-Members past, present, and future. As the honorable visitors descended from the plane, Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral received them at the hangar on West Fort Cavazos.



This commemoration was a celebration of the individuals who have earned the nation’s highest military distinction, the Medal of Honor.



In attendance:

-Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Patrick Brady

-Lt. Col. (Ret.) William Swenson

-Cpt. (Ret.) Florent Groberg

-CMDCM (Ret.) Britt Slabinski

-Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Sammy Davis

-Spc. (Ret.) James McCloughan



The legacy of these heroes will live on as the National Medal of Honor Museum prepares for its Grand Opening on March 25 in Arlington, Texas.