    Valor Tour: Medal of Honor Recipients Visit Fort Cavazos

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Christopher Davis 

    III Armored Corps

    On March 20th. 2025, the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos had the distinct honor of welcoming six Medal of Honor recipients. Through a partnership between American Airlines and the National Medal of Honor Museum, the "Valor Tour" serves as a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of U.S. Service-Members past, present, and future. As the honorable visitors descended from the plane, Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral received them at the hangar on West Fort Cavazos.

    This commemoration was a celebration of the individuals who have earned the nation’s highest military distinction, the Medal of Honor.

    In attendance:
    -Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Patrick Brady
    -Lt. Col. (Ret.) William Swenson
    -Cpt. (Ret.) Florent Groberg
    -CMDCM (Ret.) Britt Slabinski
    -Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Sammy Davis
    -Spc. (Ret.) James McCloughan

    The legacy of these heroes will live on as the National Medal of Honor Museum prepares for its Grand Opening on March 25 in Arlington, Texas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956011
    VIRIN: 250320-O-IA164-7305
    Filename: DOD_110875687
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

