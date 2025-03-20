Valor Tour: Medal of Honor Recipients Visit Fort Cavazos

On March 20th. 2025, the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos had the distinct honor of welcoming six Medal of Honor recipients. Through a partnership between American Airlines and the National Medal of Honor Museum, the "Valor Tour" serves as a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of U.S. Service-Members past, present, and future. As the honorable visitors descended from the plane, Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral received them at the hangar on West Fort Cavazos.
This commemoration was a celebration of the individuals who have earned the nation’s highest military distinction, the Medal of Honor.
In attendance:
-Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Patrick Brady
-Lt. Col. (Ret.) William Swenson
-Cpt. (Ret.) Florent Groberg
-CMDCM (Ret.) Britt Slabinski
-Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Sammy Davis
-Spc. (Ret.) James McCloughan
The legacy of these heroes will live on as the National Medal of Honor Museum prepares for its Grand Opening on March 25 in Arlington, Texas.
|03.20.2025
|03.20.2025 17:55
|B-Roll
|956011
|250320-O-IA164-7305
|DOD_110875687
|00:05:09
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
