This b-roll package highlights recreational opportunities and natural features at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed Black Butte Lake. Footage includes scenic views of the lake, Black Butte Dam, and surrounding trails. Park Ranger Ethan Renaud is featured discussing the area's most popular trail, engaging with visitors, and observing local wildlife. Additional scenes showcase a cyclist riding a trail, a boater at the dock and on the lake, and a scenic overlook at Black Butte Lake, California, July 18, 2024.
00:00 Park Ranger Ethan Renaud driving to the observation point and viewing the lake
00:48 Black Butte Dam
01:07 Park Ranger Ethan Renaud talking about the most popular trail
01:37 Park Ranger Ethan Renaud holding and talking about a praying mantis
02:13 Cyclist unloading bike and riding on the trail
02:29 Park Ranger Ethan Renaud speaking with a boater on the dock, boater on the lake
03:06 Scenic view of the lake and dock
03:59 Park Ranger Ethan Renaud walking a trail and viewing the lake from a scenic overlook
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955973
|VIRIN:
|240718-A-AN535-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110875241
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Black Butte Lake Recreation and Outdoor Activities, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.