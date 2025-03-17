Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Black Butte Lake Recreation and Outdoor Activities

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    This b-roll package highlights recreational opportunities and natural features at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed Black Butte Lake. Footage includes scenic views of the lake, Black Butte Dam, and surrounding trails. Park Ranger Ethan Renaud is featured discussing the area's most popular trail, engaging with visitors, and observing local wildlife. Additional scenes showcase a cyclist riding a trail, a boater at the dock and on the lake, and a scenic overlook at Black Butte Lake, California, July 18, 2024.

    00:00 Park Ranger Ethan Renaud driving to the observation point and viewing the lake
    00:48 Black Butte Dam
    01:07 Park Ranger Ethan Renaud talking about the most popular trail
    01:37 Park Ranger Ethan Renaud holding and talking about a praying mantis
    02:13 Cyclist unloading bike and riding on the trail
    02:29 Park Ranger Ethan Renaud speaking with a boater on the dock, boater on the lake
    03:06 Scenic view of the lake and dock
    03:59 Park Ranger Ethan Renaud walking a trail and viewing the lake from a scenic overlook

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955973
    VIRIN: 240718-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_110875241
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    USACE
    recreation
    park ranger
    Black Butte Lake
    cycling and boating
    California reservoirs

