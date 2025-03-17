B-Roll: Black Butte Lake Recreation and Outdoor Activities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This b-roll package highlights recreational opportunities and natural features at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed Black Butte Lake. Footage includes scenic views of the lake, Black Butte Dam, and surrounding trails. Park Ranger Ethan Renaud is featured discussing the area's most popular trail, engaging with visitors, and observing local wildlife. Additional scenes showcase a cyclist riding a trail, a boater at the dock and on the lake, and a scenic overlook at Black Butte Lake, California, July 18, 2024.



00:00 Park Ranger Ethan Renaud driving to the observation point and viewing the lake

00:48 Black Butte Dam

01:07 Park Ranger Ethan Renaud talking about the most popular trail

01:37 Park Ranger Ethan Renaud holding and talking about a praying mantis

02:13 Cyclist unloading bike and riding on the trail

02:29 Park Ranger Ethan Renaud speaking with a boater on the dock, boater on the lake

03:06 Scenic view of the lake and dock

03:59 Park Ranger Ethan Renaud walking a trail and viewing the lake from a scenic overlook