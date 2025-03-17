49th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise CSSN Alejandro Escobar, Student Chef of the Year

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Culinary Specialist Seaman Alejandro Escobar competes in the Student Chef of the Year event as part of team U.S. Navy during the 49th Joint Culinary Training Exercise (JCTE) held at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, March 5th, 2025. The JCTE is an annual event showcasing culinary talent across all components of the Department of Defense and is the largest American Culinary Federation-sanctioned competition in North America.
Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 14:07
Category:
|Video Productions
Location:
|US
