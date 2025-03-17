Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Medal of Honor Museum Opens

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Katie Lange  

    The National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, isn’t just another war museum. It’s a biography museum that tells the tales of America’s most decorated warriors from different eras and conflicts through artifacts and interactives that bring these heroes to life. The museum officially opens to the public on National Medal of Honor Day, March 25, 2025.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 11:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955944
    VIRIN: 250305-D-JZ422-1003
    Filename: DOD_110874752
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: US

