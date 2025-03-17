Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Englebright Lake Recreation and Safety

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Video by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    This b-roll package highlights recreation activities and safety efforts at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed reservoir, featuring scenic views from the observation point, picnic and camping areas, a life jacket loaner station, and various water-based recreation, including fishing, boating, and houseboats at the marina. Park Ranger Tom Bookholtz is shown engaging with visitors, patrolling the lake, and observing recreational activities at Englebright Lake, California, July 17, 2024.

    00:00 Observation point sign
    00:11 Park Ranger Tom Bookholtz viewing Englebright Dam and Lake from the observation point
    00:31 Picnic area
    00:44 Life jacket loaner station
    00:59 Park Ranger Tom Bookholtz talking to a visitor
    01:04 Boats, houseboats, and marina
    01:15 Man fishing
    01:23 Park Ranger Tom Bookholtz observing boats and visitors
    01:39 Man fishing
    01:50 Park Ranger Tom Bookholtz driving a patrol boat
    02:29 Boat-in campsite

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    USACE
    recreation
    park ranger
    Englebright Lake
    boating and fishing
    California lakes

