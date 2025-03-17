This b-roll package highlights recreation activities and safety efforts at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed reservoir, featuring scenic views from the observation point, picnic and camping areas, a life jacket loaner station, and various water-based recreation, including fishing, boating, and houseboats at the marina. Park Ranger Tom Bookholtz is shown engaging with visitors, patrolling the lake, and observing recreational activities at Englebright Lake, California, July 17, 2024.
00:00 Observation point sign
00:11 Park Ranger Tom Bookholtz viewing Englebright Dam and Lake from the observation point
00:31 Picnic area
00:44 Life jacket loaner station
00:59 Park Ranger Tom Bookholtz talking to a visitor
01:04 Boats, houseboats, and marina
01:15 Man fishing
01:23 Park Ranger Tom Bookholtz observing boats and visitors
01:39 Man fishing
01:50 Park Ranger Tom Bookholtz driving a patrol boat
02:29 Boat-in campsite
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 11:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955941
|VIRIN:
|240717-A-AN535-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110874734
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Englebright Lake Recreation and Safety, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.