B-Roll: Englebright Lake Recreation and Safety

This b-roll package highlights recreation activities and safety efforts at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed reservoir, featuring scenic views from the observation point, picnic and camping areas, a life jacket loaner station, and various water-based recreation, including fishing, boating, and houseboats at the marina. Park Ranger Tom Bookholtz is shown engaging with visitors, patrolling the lake, and observing recreational activities at Englebright Lake, California, July 17, 2024.



00:00 Observation point sign

00:11 Park Ranger Tom Bookholtz viewing Englebright Dam and Lake from the observation point

00:31 Picnic area

00:44 Life jacket loaner station

00:59 Park Ranger Tom Bookholtz talking to a visitor

01:04 Boats, houseboats, and marina

01:15 Man fishing

01:23 Park Ranger Tom Bookholtz observing boats and visitors

01:39 Man fishing

01:50 Park Ranger Tom Bookholtz driving a patrol boat

02:29 Boat-in campsite