DLA...Make an Impact (Rachel Carter, Lead Database Administer, DLA Information Operations) (emblem, open cap)

    DLA...Make an Impact (Rachel Carter, Lead Database Administer, DLA Information Operations)

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency is the Nation's combat logistics support agency. When you work at DLA, you not only get to be a part of an important mission, you also have opportunities for professional growth. DLA..Make an Impact. For more information about careers with DLA visit: https://dla.usajobs.gov/

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025
