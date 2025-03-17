U.S. Soldiers complete an M4 qualification and a physical event during the Medical
Readiness Command, Europe’s 2025 Best Leader Competition at Grafenwoehr Training
Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 20, 2025. This competition tests the stamina, medical skills,
fitness, and readiness levels of soldiers so they can be highly effective on the battlefield.
U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron
Runtime: 00:01:12:28
00;06 Soldiers are checked before the range
00;12 Soldier gets ready to fire
00;17 Soldier gets weapon ready
00;24 Soldier fires weapon
00;28 Soldier fires M4
00;33 Soldier discharges ammunition from the weapon
00;40 Soldiers check zeroing paper
00;44 Soldiers view the target
00;50 Soldiers carry water tanks
00;55 Soldiers lift water tanks
01;00 Soldiers crawl under an obstacle
01;05 Soldiers carry medical dummy under obstacle
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 08:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955922
|VIRIN:
|250320-A-FO268-3582
|Filename:
|DOD_110874303
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command EUR Best Leader Competition, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
