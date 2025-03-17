U.S. Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command EUR Best Leader Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers complete an M4 qualification and a physical event during the Medical

Readiness Command, Europe’s 2025 Best Leader Competition at Grafenwoehr Training

Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 20, 2025. This competition tests the stamina, medical skills,

fitness, and readiness levels of soldiers so they can be highly effective on the battlefield.



U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron



Runtime: 00:01:12:28



00;06 Soldiers are checked before the range

00;12 Soldier gets ready to fire

00;17 Soldier gets weapon ready

00;24 Soldier fires weapon

00;28 Soldier fires M4

00;33 Soldier discharges ammunition from the weapon

00;40 Soldiers check zeroing paper

00;44 Soldiers view the target

00;50 Soldiers carry water tanks

00;55 Soldiers lift water tanks

01;00 Soldiers crawl under an obstacle

01;05 Soldiers carry medical dummy under obstacle