Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command EUR Best Leader Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.20.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers complete an M4 qualification and a physical event during the Medical
    Readiness Command, Europe’s 2025 Best Leader Competition at Grafenwoehr Training
    Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 20, 2025. This competition tests the stamina, medical skills,
    fitness, and readiness levels of soldiers so they can be highly effective on the battlefield.

    U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron

    Runtime: 00:01:12:28

    00;06 Soldiers are checked before the range
    00;12 Soldier gets ready to fire
    00;17 Soldier gets weapon ready
    00;24 Soldier fires weapon
    00;28 Soldier fires M4
    00;33 Soldier discharges ammunition from the weapon
    00;40 Soldiers check zeroing paper
    00;44 Soldiers view the target
    00;50 Soldiers carry water tanks
    00;55 Soldiers lift water tanks
    01;00 Soldiers crawl under an obstacle
    01;05 Soldiers carry medical dummy under obstacle

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 08:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955922
    VIRIN: 250320-A-FO268-3582
    Filename: DOD_110874303
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command EUR Best Leader Competition, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    ReadyForces
    ArmyMedicine
    TraintoWin
    MRCEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download