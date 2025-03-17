Las Lomas Rappelling to Remove Debris

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors rappel below a home as they work to clear debris from a wildfire-damaged site in Pacific Palisades, California, on March 19, 2025.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in collaboration with federal, state, and local partners, is working diligently to remove hazardous materials and clear sites, paving the way for community rebuilding efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
