    Las Lomas Rappelling to Remove Debris

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors rappel below a home as they work to clear debris from a wildfire-damaged site in Pacific Palisades, California, on March 19, 2025.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in collaboration with federal, state, and local partners, is working diligently to remove hazardous materials and clear sites, paving the way for community rebuilding efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 02:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955906
    VIRIN: 250319-A-ZT698-2136
    Filename: DOD_110873943
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US

    USACE
    LAWildfires25

