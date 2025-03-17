Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Advancing Medical Readiness

    MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group prepare for a medical evacuation during the Beverly Sunrise 25-03 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2025. This scenario tested the ability of medical personnel to rapidly respond, coordinate patient transport, and provide critical care in a simulated contingency scenario, ensuring readiness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 17:40
    Location: MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP

    Patient Transport
    Medical Evacuation
    35th Medical Group
