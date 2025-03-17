Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Advancing Medical Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group prepare for a medical evacuation during the Beverly Sunrise 25-03 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2025. This scenario tested the ability of medical personnel to rapidly respond, coordinate patient transport, and provide critical care in a simulated contingency scenario, ensuring readiness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)