Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Advancing Medical Readiness

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group prepare for a medical evacuation during the Beverly Sunrise 25-03 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2025. This scenario tested the ability of medical personnel to rapidly respond, coordinate patient transport, and provide critical care in a simulated contingency scenario, ensuring readiness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|03.20.2025
|03.19.2025 17:40
|B-Roll
|955881
|250320-F-VG726-2310
|DOD_110873193
|00:03:16
|MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
