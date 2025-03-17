Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fat Albert Flyover With Silent Drill Platoon At MCAS Yuma (Landscape)

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Cpl. Gideon Schippers 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines with Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, execute their drill sequence during the Blue Angels’ “Fat Albert” C-130J Super Hercules fly-over at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 26, 2025. The Silent Drill Platoon and the Blue Angels flight crew held a photo shoot on the MCAS Yuma runway. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gideon M. Schippers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955827
    VIRIN: 250226-M-PP322-3753
    Filename: DOD_110872613
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fat Albert Flyover With Silent Drill Platoon At MCAS Yuma (Landscape), by Cpl Gideon Schippers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flyover Blue Angels U.S. Navy Fat Albert SilentDrillPlatoon Inegration

