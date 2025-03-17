Fat Albert Flyover With Silent Drill Platoon At MCAS Yuma (Landscape)

U.S. Marines with Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, execute their drill sequence during the Blue Angels’ “Fat Albert” C-130J Super Hercules fly-over at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 26, 2025. The Silent Drill Platoon and the Blue Angels flight crew held a photo shoot on the MCAS Yuma runway. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gideon M. Schippers)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 14:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
