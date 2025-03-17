Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Story of Army Lt. Col. Charles Whittlesey

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Katie Lange  

    DMA Social Media

    As the National Medal of Honor Museum gets set to open its doors in Arlington, Texas, its experts tell the tragic tale of Army Lt. Col. Charles Whittlesey, who earned the Medal of Honor for his actions during World War I.

    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Story of Army Lt. Col. Charles Whittlesey, by Katie Lange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal of Honor
    heroes
    history
    military
    Charles Whittlesey
    Medal of Honor Museum

