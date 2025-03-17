Arkansas Guardsmen Support Local Authorities After Tornadoes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders mobilized to state active duty 70 Arkansas National Guardsmen to staff 13 severe weather response teams to assist local authorities in Sharp and Jackson counties with traffic control and security operations.



Teams will began assisting local authorities this evening on highways and intersections in the areas affected by Friday night’s severe weather.



Each team consists of five Guardsmen, two Humvees, plus communications equipment. Teams will assist in controlling access to areas to enable first responders to conduct emergency response operations.



The 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team will provide six teams Cave City.



The 87th Troop Command will provide two teams to Cave City and another 5 teams to Jackson county.



Additionally, ten Guardsmen have been ordered to state active duty to provide command and control and liaison duties. Six of the 10 will help staff the Joint Operations Center around the clock. The remaining Guardsmen will provide around-the-clock support to provide command and control to their respective tasked units.



The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.



(Arkansas Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston, Cadet Alex Chrisco, and Sgt. Blake Sullivan)