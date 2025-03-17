Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas Guardsmen Support Local Authorities After Tornadoes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders mobilized to state active duty 70 Arkansas National Guardsmen to staff 13 severe weather response teams to assist local authorities in Sharp and Jackson counties with traffic control and security operations.

    Teams will began assisting local authorities this evening on highways and intersections in the areas affected by Friday night’s severe weather.

    Each team consists of five Guardsmen, two Humvees, plus communications equipment. Teams will assist in controlling access to areas to enable first responders to conduct emergency response operations.

    The 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team will provide six teams Cave City.

    The 87th Troop Command will provide two teams to Cave City and another 5 teams to Jackson county.

    Additionally, ten Guardsmen have been ordered to state active duty to provide command and control and liaison duties. Six of the 10 will help staff the Joint Operations Center around the clock. The remaining Guardsmen will provide around-the-clock support to provide command and control to their respective tasked units.

    The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.

    (Arkansas Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston, Cadet Alex Chrisco, and Sgt. Blake Sullivan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 10:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955801
    VIRIN: 250316-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_110872176
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: CAVE CITY, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Support Local Authorities After Tornadoes, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tornado
    Arkansas National Guard
    39th IBCT
    87th Troop Command
    state active duty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download