U.S. Army Forces Command celebrates the history of FORSCOM along with celebrating the Army's 250 birthday.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 12:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955676
|VIRIN:
|250316-A-BQ050-7055
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110870231
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FORSCOM celebrates the Army's 250th birthday, by 1SG Deane Barnhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
