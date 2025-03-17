Experience USACE Recreation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Discover the outdoor adventures waiting at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lakes and river projects in California’s Central Valley. From scenic trails to open waters, this video highlights top recreation opportunities - perfect examples of what you’ll find across all 10 destinations. Join park rangers Tom Bookholtz and Ethan Renaud for a visual tour of the best ways to explore, relax, and enjoy the great outdoors. Plan your next adventure here: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/recreation

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 11:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955670
    VIRIN: 250318-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_110870121
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    USACE
    Recreation
    California
    Black Butte Lake
    Englebright Lake

