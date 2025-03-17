Experience USACE Recreation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955670" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Discover the outdoor adventures waiting at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lakes and river projects in California’s Central Valley. From scenic trails to open waters, this video highlights top recreation opportunities - perfect examples of what you’ll find across all 10 destinations. Join park rangers Tom Bookholtz and Ethan Renaud for a visual tour of the best ways to explore, relax, and enjoy the great outdoors. Plan your next adventure here: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/recreation