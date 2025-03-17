Experience USACE Recreation

Discover the outdoor adventures waiting at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lakes and river projects in California’s Central Valley. From scenic trails to open waters, this video highlights top recreation opportunities - perfect examples of what you’ll find across all 10 destinations. Join park rangers Tom Bookholtz and Ethan Renaud for a visual tour of the best ways to explore, relax, and enjoy the great outdoors. Plan your next adventure here: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/recreation
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 11:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955670
|VIRIN:
|250318-A-AN535-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110870121
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
