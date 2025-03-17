The U.S. Army NATO Brigade’s Headquarters Company wrapped up its quarterly Ready Steady Week training in Sembach, Germany, March 14. The highlight of the week was an Army Combat Fitness Test held at Miesau Army Depot. The training also focused on various mandatory training online and in-person, and wrapped up with a personnel asset inventory.
The music "Ride of the Valkyries" used in this video is public domain, orchestrated by Richard Wagner in 1856 and performed by the American Symphony Orchestra for Edison Records in 1921.
Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 11:55
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|955666
VIRIN:
|250318-A-QI808-1000
PIN:
|250318
Filename:
|DOD_110870036
Length:
|00:03:07
Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Company maintains ‘Steady’ focus on innovative service
