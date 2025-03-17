Company maintains ‘Steady’ focus on innovative service

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.18.2025

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    The U.S. Army NATO Brigade’s Headquarters Company wrapped up its quarterly Ready Steady Week training in Sembach, Germany, March 14. The highlight of the week was an Army Combat Fitness Test held at Miesau Army Depot. The training also focused on various mandatory training online and in-person, and wrapped up with a personnel asset inventory.

    The music "Ride of the Valkyries" used in this video is public domain, orchestrated by Richard Wagner in 1856 and performed by the American Symphony Orchestra for Edison Records in 1921.

