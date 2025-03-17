Company maintains ‘Steady’ focus on innovative service

Photo By Troy Darr | Capt. Lance Johnson, U.S. Army NATO staff judge advocate, maxes the 3 repetition...... read more read more Photo By Troy Darr | Capt. Lance Johnson, U.S. Army NATO staff judge advocate, maxes the 3 repetition maximum deadlift event during the Army Combat Fitness Test in Miesau, Germany. The test was part of the Headquarters Company U.S. Army NATO Brigade’s quarterly Ready Steady Week March 12-14. (Photo by Troy Darr) see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – The U.S. Army NATO Brigade’s Headquarters Company wrapped up its quarterly Ready Steady Week training here March 14.



“Ready Steady Week is an opportunity to bring together geographically dispersed elements in U.S. Army NATO to increase readiness and cohesion,” said Staff Sgt. Reina Diaz, Headquarters Company U.S. Army NATO Brigade.



1st Sgt. Anton Brown, the Headquarters Company U.S. Army NATO Brigade senior noncommissioned officer said planning training activities around everyone’s various battle rhythms and “integrating capabilities is an opportunity to show how we support NATO assigned Soldiers, their families and the NATO alliance itself.”



The highlight of the week was an Army Combat Fitness Test held at Miesau Army Depot. The training also focused on various mandatory training online and in-person, and wrapped up with a personnel asset inventory.



“Going forward we will continue to focus on our people, their professional development, and their readiness,” said Brown. “We have made great strides since Capt. (Alexander) Wyatt and I took over six months ago.



“However, given the evolving nature of the NATO environment, we will enhance our focus by fostering a steady mentality that sharpens attention on mission customers and innovates the services we provide throughout our formation,” said Brown.



The brigade’s Headquarters Company is responsible for the U.S. Army NATO Brigade’s Soldiers in Sembach and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the NATO Military Engineering Center of Excellence in Ingolstadt; the Joint Support and Enabling Command in Ulm, the NATO Allied Air Command in Ramstein and the U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Military Personnel Exchange Program Soldiers at locations in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom.



“Our primary mission is to foster an environment to attain trained, ready, and supported Soldiers who are prepared to perform their mission at anytime, anywhere when called upon,” said Diaz. “The USAREUR-AF CG has said we must constantly ask ourselves, am I ready today to fight tomorrow? Based on the training we completed this week, I say we are ready to fight tonight.”