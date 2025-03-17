U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the Dental Health Command Europe, complete an Expert Field Medical Badge lane during Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s 2025 Best Leader Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 18, 2025. This competition tests the stamina, medical skills, fitness, and readiness levels of soldiers so they can be highly effective on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
Runtime: 00:01:31;43
00;06 Soldiers put on camouflage strips
00;12 Soldiers place camouflage strips all around their uniforms
00;19 Soldiers apply face paint
00;25 Soldier places paint on his face
00;29 Soldiers conduct land navigation training
00;35 Soldiers train their land navigation
00;42 Soldiers develop land navigation skills
00;48 Soldiers learn land navigation skills
00;53 Soldier looks at parts of a radio system
01;00 Soldier puts together a radio
01;06 Soldier pulls security
01;12 Soldier develops security skills
01;15 Soldiers conduct medical training
01;21 Soldiers carry a medical dummy on a sled
01;25 Soldiers push a medical sled through an obstacle course
01;31 Soldiers advance medical sled through the course
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 12:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955662
|VIRIN:
|250318-A-FO268-9023
|Filename:
|DOD_110869903
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command EUR Best Leader Competition, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.