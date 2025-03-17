Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command EUR Best Leader Competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.18.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the Dental Health Command Europe, complete an Expert Field Medical Badge lane during Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s 2025 Best Leader Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 18, 2025. This competition tests the stamina, medical skills, fitness, and readiness levels of soldiers so they can be highly effective on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    Runtime: 00:01:31;43

    00;06 Soldiers put on camouflage strips
    00;12 Soldiers place camouflage strips all around their uniforms
    00;19 Soldiers apply face paint
    00;25 Soldier places paint on his face
    00;29 Soldiers conduct land navigation training
    00;35 Soldiers train their land navigation
    00;42 Soldiers develop land navigation skills
    00;48 Soldiers learn land navigation skills
    00;53 Soldier looks at parts of a radio system
    01;00 Soldier puts together a radio
    01;06 Soldier pulls security
    01;12 Soldier develops security skills
    01;15 Soldiers conduct medical training
    01;21 Soldiers carry a medical dummy on a sled
    01;25 Soldiers push a medical sled through an obstacle course
    01;31 Soldiers advance medical sled through the course

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 12:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955662
    VIRIN: 250318-A-FO268-9023
    Filename: DOD_110869903
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, U.S. Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command EUR Best Leader Competition, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

