U.S. Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command EUR Best Leader Competition

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the Dental Health Command Europe, complete an Expert Field Medical Badge lane during Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s 2025 Best Leader Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 18, 2025. This competition tests the stamina, medical skills, fitness, and readiness levels of soldiers so they can be highly effective on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)



Runtime: 00:01:31;43



00;06 Soldiers put on camouflage strips

00;12 Soldiers place camouflage strips all around their uniforms

00;19 Soldiers apply face paint

00;25 Soldier places paint on his face

00;29 Soldiers conduct land navigation training

00;35 Soldiers train their land navigation

00;42 Soldiers develop land navigation skills

00;48 Soldiers learn land navigation skills

00;53 Soldier looks at parts of a radio system

01;00 Soldier puts together a radio

01;06 Soldier pulls security

01;12 Soldier develops security skills

01;15 Soldiers conduct medical training

01;21 Soldiers carry a medical dummy on a sled

01;25 Soldiers push a medical sled through an obstacle course

01;31 Soldiers advance medical sled through the course