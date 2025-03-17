The new 55th Security Forces Savage Raider Team conducts weapons training on March 5, 2025 at Offutt AFB, increasing the bases response time to active shooters and threats alike. (U.S. Air Force Video by Kei Williams).
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955652
|VIRIN:
|250305-F-HV284-8023
|Filename:
|DOD_110869708
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Security Forces Savage Raider Team Firing Range, by Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.