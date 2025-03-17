Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces Savage Raider Team Firing Range

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Kei Williams 

    55th Wing

    The new 55th Security Forces Savage Raider Team conducts weapons training on March 5, 2025 at Offutt AFB, increasing the bases response time to active shooters and threats alike. (U.S. Air Force Video by Kei Williams).

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955652
    VIRIN: 250305-F-HV284-8023
    Filename: DOD_110869708
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces Savage Raider Team Firing Range, by Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Firing Range
    SRT
    Offutt AFB
    55 SFS
    Savage Raider Team

