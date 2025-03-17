Local 7th Grader joins honorary flight at MCAS Yuma: B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955586" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bob Markert, the pilot of the AT-6 Texan "Nella", with the Commemorative Air Force, and Ryan Young, a local middle school student, prepare to conduct a ride along flight at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 13, 2025. Young’s great grandmother was a Marine Mechanic working on combat planes during World War II, the purpose of this flight was to honor, educate and inspire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gideon M. Schippers)