Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local 7th Grader joins honorary flight at MCAS Yuma: B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Gideon Schippers 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Bob Markert, the pilot of the AT-6 Texan "Nella", with the Commemorative Air Force, and Ryan Young, a local middle school student, prepare to conduct a ride along flight at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 13, 2025. Young’s great grandmother was a Marine Mechanic working on combat planes during World War II, the purpose of this flight was to honor, educate and inspire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gideon M. Schippers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 19:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955586
    VIRIN: 250313-M-PP322-3560
    Filename: DOD_110868419
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local 7th Grader joins honorary flight at MCAS Yuma: B-Roll, by Cpl Gideon Schippers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WASP CAF MCAS Yuma Women Airforce Service Pilots Ride along Commemorative Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download