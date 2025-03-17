2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show teaser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955558" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The bi-annual “Defenders of Liberty” air show will take place at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 29-30, 2025. The event will include static displays and demonstrations of many different types of military acts & aircraft, featuring models such as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, B-52H Stratofortress and Army Golden Knights parachute team. In addition to showcasing the mission’s aircraft capabilities, this show builds a connection between Barksdale and the local community by giving visitors the opportunity to learn about the importance of its role. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Preston Crawford)