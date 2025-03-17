The bi-annual “Defenders of Liberty” air show will take place at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 29-30, 2025. The event will include static displays and demonstrations of many different types of military acts & aircraft, featuring models such as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, B-52H Stratofortress and Army Golden Knights parachute team. In addition to showcasing the mission’s aircraft capabilities, this show builds a connection between Barksdale and the local community by giving visitors the opportunity to learn about the importance of its role. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Preston Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 14:20
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|955558
|VIRIN:
|250306-F-NW760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110868044
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show teaser, by Amn Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.