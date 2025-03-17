Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show teaser

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Airman Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    The bi-annual “Defenders of Liberty” air show will take place at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 29-30, 2025. The event will include static displays and demonstrations of many different types of military acts & aircraft, featuring models such as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, B-52H Stratofortress and Army Golden Knights parachute team. In addition to showcasing the mission’s aircraft capabilities, this show builds a connection between Barksdale and the local community by giving visitors the opportunity to learn about the importance of its role. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Preston Crawford)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 14:20
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 955558
    VIRIN: 250306-F-NW760-1001
    Filename: DOD_110868044
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show teaser, by Amn Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defenders of Liberty Air Show
    Barksale Air Force Base

