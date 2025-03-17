Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caring For Trees and Protecting Communities

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2025

    Video by corey lanier 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Local Los Angeles arborist assists the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in identifying trees on parcels that could be a potential hazard in Altadena, CA on March 16th, 2025.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in collaboration with federal, state, and local partners, is working diligently to remove hazardous materials and clear sites, paving the way for community rebuilding efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Corey Lanier)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 11:38
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    USACE
    LAWildfires25

