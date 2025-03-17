Caring For Trees and Protecting Communities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Local Los Angeles arborist assists the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in identifying trees on parcels that could be a potential hazard in Altadena, CA on March 16th, 2025.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in collaboration with federal, state, and local partners, is working diligently to remove hazardous materials and clear sites, paving the way for community rebuilding efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Corey Lanier)