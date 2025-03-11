Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kunsan deployment for Freedom Shield 25 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    A first-person view of a Kunsan Airman going through the personnel deployment function line, departure, and arrival at Gwangju Air Base for Freedom Flag 25.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 00:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955470
    VIRIN: 250309-F-SW533-2001
    Filename: DOD_110866251
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan deployment for Freedom Shield 25 B-Roll, by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Freedom Shield 25
    FS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download