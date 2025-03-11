A first-person view of a Kunsan Airman going through the personnel deployment function line, departure, and arrival at Gwangju Air Base for Freedom Flag 25.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 00:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955470
|VIRIN:
|250309-F-SW533-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110866251
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan deployment for Freedom Shield 25 B-Roll, by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.