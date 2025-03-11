Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Astronaut Delivers Remarks Before Piloting NASA’s Crew-10 Mission

    KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    NASA astronaut and Air Force Maj. Nichole “Vapor” Ayers thanks those involved in the SpaceX Crew-10 mission and the crew’s family and friends seconds before piloting the crew’s SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., March 14, 2025. The crew launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station at 7:03 p.m. EDT.

    Ayers has flown missions across the globe, including more than 200 combat hours in Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria and more than 1,400 flight hours in the T-38 Talon and F-22 Raptor. Previously stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Ayers served as the 3rd Wing, 90th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations before receiving the call to join NASA in 2021. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of NASA)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.15.2025 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955446
    VIRIN: 250314-O-AF000-3210
    Filename: DOD_110865363
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, US

