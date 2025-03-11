Air Force Astronaut Delivers Remarks Before Piloting NASA’s Crew-10 Mission

NASA astronaut and Air Force Maj. Nichole “Vapor” Ayers thanks those involved in the SpaceX Crew-10 mission and the crew’s family and friends seconds before piloting the crew’s SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., March 14, 2025. The crew launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station at 7:03 p.m. EDT.
Ayers has flown missions across the globe, including more than 200 combat hours in Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria and more than 1,400 flight hours in the T-38 Talon and F-22 Raptor. Previously stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Ayers served as the 3rd Wing, 90th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations before receiving the call to join NASA in 2021. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of NASA)
