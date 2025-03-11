Tulsa District AIT barracks provide safer training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Tulsa District, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers turned completed, and turned over an Advanced Individual Training barracks to the Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill, at the end of 2024, and is approaching the completion of a second, identical barracks at the installation. The structures feature Leadership in Environment Efficiency and Design Silver certification and design elements to guard against progressive collapse. Tulsa District architect, Michael Hoover, and Tulsa District's Fort Sill Resident Engineer, Jeffrey Hirschfeld explained how Tulsa District worked to prepare the structures to meet the Army's stringent requirements while delivering quality projects to support the warfighter.