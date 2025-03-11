28th Infantry Division - Allied Spirit '25

Multinational service members work together during Allied Spirit 25, on Feb. 22 - March 24, 2025, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) at the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany. The exercise is designed to enable integration of Allies and Partners with assigned forces in a competitive combat training center environment. (Video created by Spc. Kayden Bedwell.) (Some clips taken by 382nd Public Affairs Detachment.)
