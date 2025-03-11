Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28th Infantry Division - Allied Spirit '25

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    03.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Kayden Bedwell 

    28th Infantry Division

    Multinational service members work together during Allied Spirit 25, on Feb. 22 - March 24, 2025, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) at the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany. The exercise is designed to enable integration of Allies and Partners with assigned forces in a competitive combat training center environment. (Video created by Spc. Kayden Bedwell.) (Some clips taken by 382nd Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 04:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955299
    VIRIN: 250313-A-SW312-1092
    PIN: 1092
    Filename: DOD_110862758
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

