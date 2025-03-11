28th Infantry Division - Allied Spirit '25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955299" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Multinational service members work together during Allied Spirit 25, on Feb. 22 - March 24, 2025, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) at the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany. The exercise is designed to enable integration of Allies and Partners with assigned forces in a competitive combat training center environment. (Video created by Spc. Kayden Bedwell.) (Some clips taken by 382nd Public Affairs Detachment.)