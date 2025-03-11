Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Recruiting Visit to SHAPE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    03.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    AFN Benelux

    The U.S. Army Europe Recruiting Detachment visited the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe American Highschool at SHAPE, Belgium, Mar. 11, 2025. The detachment spoke with students on career opportunities available in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 04:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 955297
    VIRIN: 250314-F-IC495-1001
    Filename: DOD_110862752
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Recruiting Visit to SHAPE, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Careers
    Recruiting
    GoArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download