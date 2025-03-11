The U.S. Army Europe Recruiting Detachment visited the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe American Highschool at SHAPE, Belgium, Mar. 11, 2025. The detachment spoke with students on career opportunities available in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 04:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|955297
|VIRIN:
|250314-F-IC495-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110862752
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Recruiting Visit to SHAPE, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.