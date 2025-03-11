Enhancing Lethality: U.S. Soldiers Conduct Combat Scenario Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in support of Task Force Iron, conduct movement drills during scout training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 6, 2025. For three days and nights soldiers performed situation training exercises (STX) and contact drill training to enhance their combat readiness. STX lanes effectively simulate search-and-attack scenarios, where moving undetected prior to enemy contact is essential for success in engagement. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan)