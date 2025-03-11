Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enhancing Lethality: U.S. Soldiers Conduct Combat Scenario Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    03.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in support of Task Force Iron, conduct movement drills during scout training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 6, 2025. For three days and nights soldiers performed situation training exercises (STX) and contact drill training to enhance their combat readiness. STX lanes effectively simulate search-and-attack scenarios, where moving undetected prior to enemy contact is essential for success in engagement. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 13:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955202
    VIRIN: 250306-Z-SG623-1002
    Filename: DOD_110860552
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhancing Lethality: U.S. Soldiers Conduct Combat Scenario Exercise, by SSG Michael Dunagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marne
    Task Force Iron
    M109A6 Paladin Howitzer
    VCORPS
    Basic Marine Ait Ground Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download