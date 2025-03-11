Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Operations Medics Enhance Arctic Lethality

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Trey Hutcheson 

    Naval Special Warfare Group TWO

    U.S. East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare, U.S. Army, Canadian, U.K., and interagency Special Operations Forces (SOF) conduct medical training at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, during Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2025. SOFAM enhanced SOF readiness through real-world scenarios in an austere climate to ensure a lethal fighting force that is prepared to fight and win wars.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 11:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955169
    VIRIN: 250305-N-VQ790-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110860091
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Operations Medics Enhance Arctic Lethality, by PO1 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Special Operations Medics Enhance Arctic Lethality

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    SEALs
    SOF
    Medic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download