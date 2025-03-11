U.S. East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare, U.S. Army, Canadian, U.K., and interagency Special Operations Forces (SOF) conduct medical training at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, during Special Operations Forces Arctic Medic (SOFAM) 2025. SOFAM enhanced SOF readiness through real-world scenarios in an austere climate to ensure a lethal fighting force that is prepared to fight and win wars.
Special Operations Medics Enhance Arctic Lethality
