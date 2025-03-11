Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PJ Allen at Tinker Air Force Base

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Thirty years have passed since one of the darkest days in Oklahoma history. On April 19, 1995, ex-Army Soldier Timothy McVeigh parked a rented truck in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City. At 9:02a.m., McVeigh detonated a powerful bomb inside that truck turning what was a peaceful downtown block into a warzone.

    PJ Allen, an aviation technician at Tinker Air Force Base, was just 18 months old when his grandmother dropped him off at the America’s Kids Daycare located in the Murrah Building on that fateful day. At the time Allen’s grandmother, Delores Watson, was working up the road when the bombing occurred.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955064
    VIRIN: 250312-F-SN568-6543
    Filename: DOD_110858245
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PJ Allen at Tinker Air Force Base, by Clayton Cummins

    Tinker Air Force Base

